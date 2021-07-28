Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 170.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,431 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The AES during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 32.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE AES opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

