Haynes International (HAYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $38.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 7.55. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $38.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

