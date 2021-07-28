Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 251,427 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 575.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 295,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,791 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SDC opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

