Royal Bank of Canada Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,409 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.26, for a total transaction of $1,646,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

ZS opened at $233.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.89. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.88 and a twelve month high of $240.29.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

