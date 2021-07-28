387,912 Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 387,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,513,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of Immunocore as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $40,442,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $639,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $2,194,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunocore Profile
Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.
