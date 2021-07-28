Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.01% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOG. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.40. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.20 and a 52-week high of $207.41.

