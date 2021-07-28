Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $17,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,166,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.59.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

