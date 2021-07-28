1,703,300 Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,703,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,802,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $800,000.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

Shares of CMIIU stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.