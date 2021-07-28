Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $18.53 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 634,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,206 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $18,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,063 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.