Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABCB. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.86%.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

