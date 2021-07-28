Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,207 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,207 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of LKQ worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $336,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

