SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives $329.18 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $340.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.07 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $341.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

