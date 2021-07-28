Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Trading Down 0.5%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €420.00 ($494.12) and last traded at €422.00 ($496.47). 118 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €424.00 ($498.82).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €441.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $687.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37.

Lotto24 Company Profile (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG operate as an online provider of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, lotto clubs, and Keno, Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, and freiheit+.

