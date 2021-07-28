Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $468,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $387.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

