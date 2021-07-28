Euronext (EPA:ENX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX)’s share price rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €91.15 ($107.24) and last traded at €90.80 ($106.82). Approximately 141,254 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €90.70 ($106.71).

Separately, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €106.50 ($125.29).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €89.70.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

