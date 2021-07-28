Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will report earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.54). International Seaways reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million.

INSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE INSW opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $464.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.