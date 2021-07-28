SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$40.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$31.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.62.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

