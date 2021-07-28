Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSWI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.14. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

