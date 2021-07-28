Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,423 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2,423.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Community Bank System were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.37 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, with a total value of $35,036.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

