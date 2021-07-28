370,507 Shares in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 181,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,797,000 after purchasing an additional 159,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $523,113.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,614,606. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MORF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

MORF opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. Research analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

