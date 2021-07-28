Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 267 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

