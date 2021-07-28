Captrust Financial Advisors Has $199,000 Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 158.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SYNNEX were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after buying an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,134,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,300,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 22.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,794,000 after acquiring an additional 150,558 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $513,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,156 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,415. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $117.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $49.33 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

