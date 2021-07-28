Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $249.00.
Bossard Company Profile
Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.