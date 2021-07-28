Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.00. Bossard has a twelve month low of $249.00 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

Bossard Company Profile

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

