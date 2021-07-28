Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Short Interest Update

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 316.5% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

