RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Up 332.0% in July

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 332.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter.

OPP opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.71. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.01%.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

