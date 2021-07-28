GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in GAN were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of GAN during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GAN alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,655 shares of company stock valued at $254,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

GAN opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.04. GAN Limited has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 46.37%. On average, analysts forecast that GAN Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GAN Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.