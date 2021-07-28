Captrust Financial Advisors Has $215,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 356.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 23.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ADUS opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

