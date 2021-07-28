Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 25,000 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

