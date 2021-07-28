Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $254,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 41.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 41.4% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total transaction of $9,790,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $32,208,280. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CACC opened at $475.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.77. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

