Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,477,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $748,000. Governors Lane LP purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,250,000.

OHPAU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

