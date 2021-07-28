Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PaySign by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYS opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. PaySign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

