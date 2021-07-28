Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $327,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $78,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 891.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,055,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 949,071 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

