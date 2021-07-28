Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 451,390 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

