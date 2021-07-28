Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ COFS opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.