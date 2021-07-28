Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,738 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

