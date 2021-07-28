American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of American National Group worth $17,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $161.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.82.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

