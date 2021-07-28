Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,268 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.93 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

