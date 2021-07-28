OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.00

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.50.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.