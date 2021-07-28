Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 43,930 Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,714,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000.

Shares of NRACU stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

