Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

