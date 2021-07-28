Man Group plc Sells 10,255 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,255 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $230.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.70. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.94.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.