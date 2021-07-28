Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,996 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,194 shares of company stock worth $5,970,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

