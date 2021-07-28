Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lowered by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.17% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAH. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

