VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Holdings Cut by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 75.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 276,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 789.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

HYD opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.42. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $59.01 and a twelve month high of $63.98.

