iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.57% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 8,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,705,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $415.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.88. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $286.76 and a 12-month high of $421.34.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

