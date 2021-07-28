Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 46.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $17,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 158.0% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,445,000 after acquiring an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,216.05 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,210.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at $402,832.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.