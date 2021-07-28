SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.65 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.65 ($0.19). 19,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 280,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDX. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £30.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.54.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.