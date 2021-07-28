3,000 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIDE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $3,546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $952,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $1,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $8,990,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.