Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading Down 1.6%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 101,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 749,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Several brokerages recently commented on AIRI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)
Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.