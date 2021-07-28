Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading Down 1.6%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 101,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 749,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRI. Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for prime defense contractors in the aerospace industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

