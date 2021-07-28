Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings. RADA Electronic Industries posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.96 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $635.49 million, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.04.

RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

